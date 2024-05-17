Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 60,090 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,663,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

