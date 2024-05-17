Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,805 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFG

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.