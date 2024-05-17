Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vontier were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vontier by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of VNT opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

