Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,208,000 after buying an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 972,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 922,403 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,548,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 518,820 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,358 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDU opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson bought 36,291 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

