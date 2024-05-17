Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Yelp worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Yelp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Yelp by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

