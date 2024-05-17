Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Terex worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Terex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $60.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.