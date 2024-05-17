Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,135 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 48.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

