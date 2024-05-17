Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,653 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COKE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $932.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,030.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $852.95 and its 200 day moving average is $831.71. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.