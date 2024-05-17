Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,696 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

