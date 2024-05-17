Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,231 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after buying an additional 120,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after acquiring an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,430,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 22.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $129.70.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

