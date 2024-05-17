Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 809 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $172.44 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

