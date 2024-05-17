Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Buckle worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Buckle alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Buckle by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,891,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Buckle by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Buckle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.24. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Buckle Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.