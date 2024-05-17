Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.86

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.86 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.68 ($0.11). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 806,564 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.86. The company has a market cap of £18.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

