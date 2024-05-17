Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. Telkom SA SOC shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.
Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.
