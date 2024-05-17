The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.07.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

