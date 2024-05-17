The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

Get Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $15.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.53 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $342.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.73. The company has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.