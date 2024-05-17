The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.04

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.04 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.31). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.27), with a volume of 6,967,705 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 135 ($1.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.07 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,181.82%.

In related news, insider Tove Feld purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,559.66). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

