Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.03

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.03 and traded as low as C$1.78. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 7,664 shares traded.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The company had revenue of C$21.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0300452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

