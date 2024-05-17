Tony West Sells 18,750 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UBER opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.