Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,554 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $15.19 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $339,925. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

