Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.4% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 34.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $276.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.64 and a 200-day moving average of $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

