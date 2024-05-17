Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,675 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.02.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

