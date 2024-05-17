Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,412,000 after buying an additional 804,855 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 773,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 758,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,582 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.