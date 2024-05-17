Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $815.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

