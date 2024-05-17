Truist Financial Corp Buys 556 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 126,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

