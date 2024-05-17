Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,110 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 912,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vale by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 27,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VALE opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VALE

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.