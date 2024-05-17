Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

