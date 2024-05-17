Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $105.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

