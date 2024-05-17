Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Hovde Group cut their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

