Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 160,458 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $23.27 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 10.56%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

