Truist Financial Corp Has $529,000 Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,136,000 after buying an additional 187,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $299,828,000 after purchasing an additional 338,347 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,157,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,071.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 880,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after buying an additional 840,322 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

