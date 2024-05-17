Truist Financial Corp Has $536,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Navient alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Navient Stock Down 0.4 %

Navient stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.