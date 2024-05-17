Truist Financial Corp Has $570,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 307,183 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 734,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 368,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 171,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 363,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

