Truist Financial Corp Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

FJAN stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

