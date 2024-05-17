Truist Financial Corp Has $609,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 24.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

