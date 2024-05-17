Truist Financial Corp Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.32. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

