Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 90,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after buying an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XPO Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.