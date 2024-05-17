Truist Financial Corp Invests $610,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

