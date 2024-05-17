Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bread Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

