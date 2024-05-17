Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dillard’s by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $434.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $476.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $433.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.59 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

