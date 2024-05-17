Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 44,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $1,698,603.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,890,728.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,274 over the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.