Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

