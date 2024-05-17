Truist Financial Corp Sells 170 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of BlueLinx worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BlueLinx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of BXC opened at $102.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlueLinx

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $622,598.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,263.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

