Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,127 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,168,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 30.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period.

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

