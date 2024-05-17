Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,131 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

