Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,243 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Horizon by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.91 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

