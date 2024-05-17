Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,518 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $2,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NOV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.