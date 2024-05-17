Truist Financial Corp Sells 531 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $65.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

