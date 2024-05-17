Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,590 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,303,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $29,252,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $16,486,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on S. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of S opened at $22.17 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

