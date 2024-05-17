Truist Financial Corp Takes $537,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,532,000 after buying an additional 500,555 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $12,592,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 598,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock worth $1,312,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $23.63 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

